Kevin Hedderwick resigns as nonexecutive director of Famous Brands

Kevin Hedderwick, who has resigned with immediate effect, says it was a privilege to be associated with the company for the past 18 years and wishes the group every success

16 January 2018 - 08:44 Staff Writer
Kevin Hedderwick. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Kevin Hedderwick has resigned as a nonexecutive director of Famous Brands with immediate effect, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and other fast food franchises said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Hedderwick was succeeded as Famous Brands CEO by Darren Hele in February 2016, and remained an executive director in charge of new acquisitions until April 2017, when he became a nonexecutive director.

"It has been a privilege to be associated with Famous Brands for the past 18 years. I wish the group every success for the future," Hedderwick said in the statement.

"Kevin’s contribution to the business is widely acknowledged and respected. He leaves an indelible legacy in Famous Brands, having been instrumental in overseeing the transformation of the group from a small, two-brand company with a limited supply chain into a vast vertically integrated enterprise. We wish him well on his retirement," chairwoman Santie Botha said.

Tuesday’s announcement followed Hedderwick’s resignation from the board of Long4Life in October. He joined Brian Joffe’s new investment holding company as chief operating officer and executive director shortly after it listed in May 2017.

