Hearings on KPMG role to start soon

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) inquiry into KPMG and the work it did for the Gupta family is expected to start hearing testimony later in January.

Also covered by the probe is the report on the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) so-called rogue unit.

The "independent" inquiry, led by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, is looking into the institute’s members employed by KPMG and whose conduct allegedly contravened the Saica Code of Professional Conduct.

A second probe into KPMG’s conduct is being carried out by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba). The two investigations are separate.

KPMG has been at the centre of state capture allegations. The fallout over its work for the Guptas and its SARS report led to the loss of a number of its clients and the departure of nine senior executives, including former CEO Trevor Hoole.

Other clients are waiting for the outcome of the investigations before making a decision on whether to keep working with the firm.

There was confusion in 2017 over whether the Saica inquiry would be the independent inquiry announced in September by the firm. However, after the terms of reference were released, KPMG SA said it was "considering if additional steps need to be taken".