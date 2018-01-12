Companies / Financial Services

MATERIAL HANDLING

Shamrock bought out by Invicta

The buyout of forklift supplier and services firm Shamrock comes as South Africa’s manufacturing growth beats forecasts

12 January 2018 - 05:50 Mark Allix
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Invicta Holdings, a capital equipment, engineering solutions and building supplies group, has bought 100% of forklift supplier and services firm Shamrock for an undisclosed sum.

The buyout was conducted through Invicta subsidiary Humulani Marketing. Shamrock operates in the material handling industry in Gauteng, supplying niche markets with the Moffett, Combilift, Agrimac, Innolift and Multi Sweep brands.

"The acquisition … further entrenches [Invicta’s] position as one of the leading firms in the material handling industry," the group said on Thursday. The acquisition was below JSE thresholds for announcement, but Invicta wanted to inform stakeholders of the transaction.

The deal comes as SA’s manufacturing output grew 1.7% in November 2017 from the same month in 2016, beating economists’ consensus of 0.45%, according to Statistics SA on Thursday. Basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery grew 4.6% and contributed 0.8 of a percentage point to overall growth in the sector.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production rose by 0.9% in November 2017 from October 2017. Production rose by 0.5% in the three months to end-November 2017 from the previous three months.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said last week that manufacturing was expected to be supported by a strengthening global economy.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

ECB’s Steinhoff sale is a red flag for perfect credit market

The offloading of Steinhoff bonds ‘steepened the cliff between in and out’ as the European Central Bank prepares to slash its asset buying in half
Companies
12 hours ago

French NGOs accuse Samsung of using child labour in Chinese plants

Peuples Solidaires and Sherpa unsuccessfully targeted Samsung in 2014, with a complaint that was thrown out of court, but are banking on tougher laws ...
Companies
13 hours ago

Cryptocurrencies dip after caution from Buffett and South Korea

At the same time, trade remains brisk: the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange says it is adding ‘a couple of million’ ...
Companies
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Reits panic as Viceroy threatens report on ‘South ...
Companies
2.
Christo Wiese likely to be caught up in the ...
Companies
3.
Coke joins local banks in cutting ties with ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Liberty’s financial chief moves to Old Mutual
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aspen CEO wants FSB probe
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.