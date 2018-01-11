Liberty’s financial chief moves to Old Mutual

Just seven months after the high-profile resignation of its CEO, Liberty Holdings has announced the departure of the group’s finance director, Casper Troskie.

Troskie is heading to Old Mutual where he will take up the financial director position at soon-to-be listed Old Mutual Emerging Markets (OMEM).

On the first day of 2018 trading, Liberty issued a Sens announcement informing shareholders of Troskie’s departure. The statement said the financial director was leaving to "pursue a new opportunity at a competitor of Liberty" but did not name the company.

Although his resignation is with immediate effect, it is subject to a contractual three-month notice period during which Troskie will remain available to Liberty.

Troskie, who was appointed as Liberty financial director in 2010 and has 30 years’ experience in financial services, will be joining former colleague Bruce Hemphill at the Old Mutual group.

Troskie will be taking over from Mike Ilsley, who was appointed to the Old Mutual position in August 2017.