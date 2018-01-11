Cannon deal eases Bidvest into money management

Bidvest Group’s financial services unit expanded into money management with the acquisition of Cannon Asset Managers, its third acquisition in six months.

The conglomerate would take over the Johannesburg-based money manager from Citadel Wealth Management, Bidvest said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday. Cannon was founded in 1998 by CEO Adrian Saville and has five funds listed on its website. Bidvest did not say how much it was paying for the company.

"We have made acquisitions and are building a full-services business," Japie van Niekerk, MD of Bidvest Financial Services and Bidvest Bank, said in an interview. "We have different acorns that we planted that are growing nicely. We wanted an asset management business."

The deal follows the Bidvest unit’s purchases of FinGlobal, a provider of financial services to South Africans living outside the country, and First Data Holding’s South African merchant-services operation. The company’s parent is starting a new phase of growth after spinning off its food-services unit Bid Corp last year. Bidvest also operates car rentals, office products and freight, among other services.

Bidvest Financial Services was funding the deal with its own cash reserves and could ask its parent for help in securing future acquisitions, Van Niekerk said. The company was diversifying to address its overreliance on car insurance, he said.

The four Cannon funds with at least four years history all underperformed their benchmarks last year, according to the money manager’s website.

Bidvest shares were down 0.2% to R208.02 as of 10.20am, valuing the company at R70bn.

Bloomberg