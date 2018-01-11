Banks unlikely to cash in on ‘Cyril rally’ until late 2018

Nedbank’s West African associate has historically had weak second-and third quarter results, which Nedbank records in its books a quarter behind, resulting in a loss from the associate for the first half of the year. ETI’s first-quarter results are traditionally stronger.

"As the economy is expected to recover in 2018, the banks’ HEPS growth rate could accelerate a bit during 2018," said Cloete.

The extent of economic recovery was highly dependent on government structural reforms.

Ramaphosa’s government-in-waiting, should the ANC’s highest decision-making body succeed in persuading President Jacob Zuma to step down, has the tough task of producing a credible budget after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s dismal medium-term budget policy statement in October, which presented a picture of a state deep in financial trouble.

The Treasury expects a revenue shortfall of R50bn, resulting in government debt as a percentage of GDP rising to 50.7%, with expectations of stability deferred to the 2020-21 fiscal year, instead of 2017-18 as previously forecast.

Ratings agencies frowned on this and S&P and Fitch revised down their ratings of government debt late in 2017, – which affected the banks as none can be rated above the sovereign. Moody’s held back, placing SA on review.

Neelash Hansjee, banking analyst at Old Mutual Equities, said this downgrade – which together with S&P’s, would mark SA’s departure from the world’s major bond indices and essentially cut it off from quality funders – presented a large risk for domestic banks.

"The direct impact of a local currency downgrade is an increase in the funding costs for banks, which would introduce some margin pressure," said Hansjee. "This may get passed on to the consumer through higher borrowing costs. The indirect impact is greater levels of uncertainty for the economy – a crisis of confidence."

Cloete said that Moody’s could give SA a ratings reprieve if the government produced a good budget, demonstrated an intent to grow the economy, with decisive action on state-owned companies and a credible plan to stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio at about 50%. "Improved consumer confidence should improve consumer demand for lending products and improved business confidence could encourage companies to borrow money for capital expenditure projects to grow their businesses," said Cloete.

maakem@bdlive.co.za