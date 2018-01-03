Competition Commission gives conditional nod to Old Mutual restructuring

The Competition Commission has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the acquisition by Old Mutual Ltd of Old Mutual plc be approved with conditions.

The deal is part of the restructuring of the group, which will lead to Old Mutual Ltd housing the group’s emerging-markets operations.

It will have a primary listing on the JSE and a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, as well as secondary listings on the Malawi Stock Exchange, Namibia Stock Exchange and Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.