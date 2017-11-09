What EasyEquities has planned in Australia

While this has remained unchanged since 2014, the proportion of 18-to 24-year-olds investing has doubled in the past five years to 20%. The study, which highlights the need for greater financial education, portrays a considerable opportunity for EasyEquities, which has successfully increased share ownership and financial literacy among ordinary young South Africans.

For the year to August, total funds on the platform grew 63% to R1.4bn, while account numbers nearly doubled to 59,550 and revenue increased 92% to R9.5m. EasyEquities continued to add managed portfolios from independent asset managers and would launch a retirement annuity in December.

Expanding into other markets provided the group with "income opportunities not ring-fenced by South African politics and economics", said Savage, adding: "India remains the holy grail for us."

The group was already 18 months in working on its market entry, but the time needed to tackle regulation meant it could enter Europe first. It was "keeping a close eye on Africa" and had been approached by a number of African exchanges to enter those markets, Savage said, but lower smartphone penetration was a hindrance.

Continued investment into EasyEquities swung Purple Group from an operating profit of R1.3m in 2016 to a loss of R21.6m for the year to August.

GT247.com and Emperor Asset Management, the group’s derivatives trading and asset management operations, posted a 35.5% decline in revenue to R65m on low financial market volatility and low investor confidence, leading to outflows.

The businesses reported profit of R2.8m. Management, which had been preoccupied with EasyEquities, had renewed focus on these units, said Savage.

Emperor would be remodelled as the "go-to asset manager" for millennials.

