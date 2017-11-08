Companies / Financial Services

FinBond named Top Company of the Year

08 November 2017 - 07:49 Staff Writer
Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Martin Rhodes
The FinBond group was named the Top Company of the Year at the annual Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards on Tuesday.

Adapt IT and Fortress Income Fund came second and third, respectively. Fortress Income Fund, Naspers, Mondi plc, Afrimat, Trustco Group Holdings and PSG Group maintained their spots on the top 20 positions for the third year running.

Businessman Patrice Motsepe received the lifetime achievement award. Ron Derby, editor of the Sunday Times Business Times, said, that "looking at previous winners of this award, the panel could only come to one conclusion, that his name belongs among them".

