WATCH: Nedbank CEO Mike Brown on Old Mutual’s managed separation strategy

Old Mutual to reduce its stake Nedbank

02 November 2017 - 10:33
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

As part of the plan to strip itself down to its South African-based core business, Old Mutual Ltd, Old Mutual has reduced its 54% stake in Nedbank to a strategic minority shareholding of 19.9%. It is looking at achieving that through the distribution of the balance of Old Mutual Ltd’s majority shareholding in Nedbank Group to its shareholders after the listing of Old Mutual in 2018 .

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown provides Business Day TV some insight into the details of Old Mutual’s managed separation strategy.

1 day ago

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.