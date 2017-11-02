WATCH: Nedbank CEO Mike Brown on Old Mutual’s managed separation strategy

Old Mutual to reduce its stake Nedbank
02 November 2017 - 10:33
As part of the plan to strip itself down to its South African-based core business, Old Mutual Ltd, Old Mutual has reduced its 54% stake in Nedbank to a strategic minority shareholding of 19.9%. It is looking at achieving that through the distribution of the balance of Old Mutual Ltd’s majority shareholding in Nedbank Group to its shareholders after the listing of Old Mutual in 2018 .
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown provides Business Day TV some insight into the details of Old Mutual’s managed separation strategy.
