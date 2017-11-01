Investors pencil in downgrade

Brazil’s 30-year US dollar bond was trading at 5.509% on Tuesday afternoon. Its benchmark 10-year local currency bond carried a higher interest rate of 8.959%.

Major ratings agencies S&P Global, Moody’s and Fitch rate Brazil’s debt as junk.

The Treasury did not respond to questions about SA’s higher interest rates on Tuesday.

The government received R10.5bn in bids on the day, compared with R2.7bn offered for the debt due to be repaid in 15 to 31 years.

"[This was a] very successful auction," McCurrie said. "The bids for stock were three-and-a-half times the actual issues."

He said interest rates were marginally lower than expected given "all the negatives around the budget speech".

Dave Mohr, chief investment strategist at Old Mutual Multi-Managers, said global developments had kept alive investor interest in emerging-markets bonds, including SA’s.

"Low global yields have made South African bonds attractive despite our fiscal challenges," Mohr said. "Before the [budget speech], foreigners had been net buyers of R70bn worth of bonds. Net selling since the speech has been about R10bn.