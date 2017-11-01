From Cape to Saudi Arabia: PSG’s epic bet

Stellenbosch-based investment giant PSG Group has not had to wait long for good news to flow from its newest investment in water desalination company GrahamTek.

On Tuesday GrahamTek reported the final sign-off on a locally designed and assembled set of modular sea-water desalination plants set for deployment in Saudi Arabia.

Only last week PSG confirmed – via subsidiary Energy Partners – an influential investment in GrahamTek for an undisclosed sum. Each of the modular plants can produce 3-million litres of potable water a day. GrahamTek CEO Julius Steyn said representatives from Saudi Arabia had been in Cape Town for the past four days for a demonstration of the nonchemical desalination technology — based on the reverse osmosis process — at the company’s plant in the Strand.

It was a big achievement for a local company to apply its technology in the world’s biggest desalination and water treatment hubs, Steyn said.