UNBUNDLING

Old Mutual unit picks seven new directors

OMGH recruits seven new independent nonexecutive directors as its subsidiaries prepare for independence from the wider group

31 October 2017 - 06:12 Staff Writer
Trevor Manuel. Picture: REUTERS

Old Mutual Group Holdings (OMGH), the South African holding company for Old Mutual plc’s emerging-markets business and the insurer’s shares in Nedbank, has recruited seven new independent nonexecutive directors as its subsidiaries prepare for independence from the wider group.

The new directors — drawn from sectors as varied as asset management and information technology — add to 13 members of the emerging markets board chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

They include Coronation Asset Management co-founder Thys du Toit; John Lister, former chief risk officer of London-based insurer Aviva; James Mwangi, executive of the Dalberg Group consultancy; and Ignatius Sehoole, former president of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

"This is an important period in the development of the Old Mutual’s emerging-markets business as we prepare for an evolving future," said Manuel.

Old Mutual is quartering its core units and either unbundling its shares — in the case of asset management and Nedbank — or listing them as independent entities, in the case of emerging markets and wealth.

OMGH was created as a warehouse for the group’s shares in Nedbank, most of which will be distributed to Old Mutual plc’s shareholders once the managed separation is complete. OMGH will then hold the emerging markets business and a minority stake in Nedbank when it lists after the release of Old Mutual plc’s results

Old Mutual Alternative Investments builds stake in retirement villages with Faircape deal

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is through specialist retirement accommodation fund OMRAF
7 days ago

Old Mutual’s local shareholders to gain access to £1-trillion retail wealth market

Old Mutual Wealth list on the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on the JSE, as part of managed separation
1 month ago

Old Mutual to list two new divisions in 2018

Old Mutual Ltd and Old Mutual Wealth created; London head office will be closed down
2 months ago

Old Mutual Insure reverses battle

Catastrophe claims, mainly from Knysna fires in June, dent profit
2 months ago

