Desalination could be PSG’s new sweet spot

GrahamTek CEO Julius Steyn said the company submitted four tenders to the city council for erecting water desalination plants. Dams providing water for Cape Town are at less than 40% capacity after below-average winter rain and predictions are that the city could run out of water by the end of the first quarter of 2018. SA has only one other major desalination plant, in Mossel Bay.

There is also speculation that GrahamTek is on the verge of clinching a big deal in Saudi Arabia – the details of which could be released as early as November. The company uses reverse osmosis to produce fresh water from mobile plants that cost about $3m to set up.

The modular plant, with a life expectancy of about 25 years, is capable of producing 3-million litres of fresh water a day. GrahamTek’s plant was capable of producing water at R12 a kilolitre, Energy Partners CEO Karel Cornelissen said. But if its production capacity was harnessed by the City of Cape Town only over two years, the cost of producing water would rise markedly to ensure that the project was viable. The Municipal Finance Act precludes municipalities from committing to projects for longer than two years.

Cornelissen said it took about ten weeks to set up a plant.

"There are roughly two weeks of manufacturing with around six weeks needed to wait for specialised components to be ordered from around the world."

CEO Piet Mouton said PSG was excited to be backing and providing funding for GrahamTek. "These guys were originally water-services consultants. We are effectively giving them a balance sheet so the company can own its operating assets."

PSG typically makes a small initial investment and then ramps it up as the operation’s traction is established — in accordance with founder and chairman Jannie Mouton’s philosophy of making an investment that can either be a huge success or a small failure.

