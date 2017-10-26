Companies / Financial Services

Is Barclays CEO Jes Staley ready to panic yet?

26 October 2017 - 10:39 Stephen Morris
Information: A monitor displays Barclays signage at the New York Stock Exchange. A currency rigging investigation is continuing. Picture: BLOOMBERG
London — Barclays CEO Jes Staley said he would not panic after one bad trading quarter. Now he has had three.

The British bank posted a 34% drop in fixed-income revenue in the third quarter, according to a statement on Thursday. It trailed most Wall Street rivals that reported an average 22% decline, but performed better than Deutsche Bank, which posted a 36% fall.

The run of bad results will make it harder for Staley to win over those investors sceptical of his strategy to build up the investment bank, which has long been Barclays’s least profitable unit.

It also increases pressure on Staley, who is under investigation by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority for attempting to unmask a whistle-blower last year and has presided over a 16% drop in the shares since becoming CEO in 2015.

"The third quarter was clearly a difficult one for our markets business," Staley said in the statement. "A lack of volume and volatility in fixed income, currency and commodities hit markets revenues hard across the industry, and we were no exception to this trend."

Staley has made building up the investment bank the centrepiece of his strategy to revive earnings at Barclays. With division head Tim Throsby, he recently unveiled a plan to reallocate capital from low-returning lending activities to higher-risk trading desks within the division, including distressed debt and exotic products.

To give the securities unit more capital to work with, he has sold down the bank’s African investment — Barclays Africa, which includes SA’s Absa — and European consumer networks, slashed shareholder payouts and cut loose tens of thousands of low-returning corporate clients to prioritise the world’s elite fund managers.

While pretax profit rose 32% to £1.1bn, it missed the £1.4bn average estimate of 12 analysts compiled by the bank.

Net operating income fell about 4% to £4.5bn.

The bank set new targets for costs and profitability. Barclays set a goal for a return on tangible equity of greater than 9% in 2019 and more than 10% the following year. It is targeting costs in 2019 to be between £13.6 billion pounds and 13.9 billion pounds.

Bloomberg

