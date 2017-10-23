Why the sharp increase predicted for Tradehold’s value?

Investment company Tradehold, which is controlled by retail tycoon Christo Wiese, will report a marked value uplift for the six months to end-August.

A trading update released on Friday indicated that Tradehold’s tangible net asset value (NAV) was expected to increase 45.5%-60.5% to £1.27-£1.40 per share.

The reporting is pound-based because the bulk of the company’s assets are domiciled in the UK.

Translated into rand, Tradehold’s tangible NAV is R22.80-R25.14 a share compared with a JSE share price of R18.40.

Tradehold is a property-based investment and development company mainly with real estate holdings in the UK, SA and various African countries.

The main properties in the UK include a share of the Broad Street Mall in Reading and the Market Place in Bolton.

Tradehold also owns The Boutique Workplace Company (TBWC), a serviced office space provider in the UK.