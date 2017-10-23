Companies / Financial Services

BlackRock mulls making LSE-listed fund available to JSE investors

The Greater Europe Investment Trust, whose portfolio comprises investments in Western and Eastern European firms, has £313m assets under management

23 October 2017 - 13:16 Moyagabo Maake
Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
US fund manager BlackRock is considering making one of its funds, the Greater Europe Investment Trust, available to JSE investors.

The listing is planned for the end of November, subject to generating a minimum level of demand.

The fund, whose portfolio consists of investments in Western and Eastern European companies, is listed on the London Stock Exchange with £313m (about R5.5bn) assets under management.

"We believe that a listing will present a very attractive, and easily accessible, investment opportunity for the South African investor seeking capital growth as the European economic recovery gets under way," said BlackRock SA managing director Barbara Vintcent.

"European equity markets provide the scope to invest in a range of market leading and globally competitive companies on attractive ratings." PSG Capital is acting as corporate adviser and sole bookrunner in the transaction.

