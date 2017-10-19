Companies / Financial Services

FBI and UK watchdogs launch Gupta probes

UK authorities are investigating possible Gupta-linked transactions involving HSBC and Standard Chartered, while the US probe focuses in part on Gupta nephews living in the US

19 October 2017 - 07:55 Staff Writer
The retreat by international banks such as HSBC from the Middle East has pushed Arab lenders to step up to the plate. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MATTHEW LLOYD
UK financial watchdogs are to probe HSBC and Standard Chartered for possible links to the Guptas, while the FBI has launched an investigation in the US, the Financial Times reported.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he had passed concerns raised by Peter Hain on to the Financial Conduct Authority, the Serious Fraud Office and the National Crime Agency.

Hain has not accused the banks of wrongdoing, but has asked that evidence from whistle-blowers and other sources be investigated.

In the US, investigators have in recent months started probing individuals, bank accounts, and companies in the US for ties to alleged graft involving the family, people familiar with the matter told the FT.

The US probe has focused in part on US citizens Ashish and Amol Gupta.

UK urged to probe banks over possible Gupta links

Chanceller Philip Hammond is concerned that HSBC and Standard Chartered might have handled illicit funds linked to the Guptas via Hong Kong and Dubai
Business
4 hours ago

FBI probes companies, individuals and bank accounts for Gupta links

The US probe has focused in part on Ashish and Amol Gupta, who are nephews of the SA-based brothers
World
2 hours ago

