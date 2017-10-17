STRATEGY SHIFT
Absa opts to offload second business unit to Sanlam
In a move showing its newfound freedom following the exit of Barclays as majority shareholder, Absa will in a strategy shift sell a second business unit in as many months. Absa would sell its employee benefits business, with assets under administration of R84bn, to Sanlam, the companies said.
Sanlam Employee Benefits (SEB) would have assets under administration of R280bn following the deal, the unit’s CEO, Dawie de Villiers said. "On a members under administration basis, it will make us the biggest administrator." SEB was likely to be second-largest, after Alexander Forbes, on an assets under administration basis, he said.
Competition authorities should approve the deal because the "markets that would be affected by the transaction are characterised by high levels of competition", he said.
The deal follows the sale of Absa’s commercial insurance brokerage to PSG Konsult. This was in line with the bank’s strategy to grow its consumer finance and insurance offerings, housed within Wealth, Investment Management and Insurance, said Marcel de Klerk, managing executive for fiduciary services at Absa Financial Services.
"We are strong in the retail bank and want to be the insurance entity for bank customers. We see a lot of opportunity from the bank client base," he said.
Since Barclays sold down its majority stake in Absa parent, Barclays Africa in June, Absa has made a number of strategy changes, exiting certain business lines and dialling up others. In August it said it would loosen credit taps in its mortgage business, which had been tightened by Barclays, to win business. Now, Sanlam will pay R285m for Absa Consultants and Actuaries, (ACA), which houses the employee benefits business. It has 119 retirement funds with 339,614 members. About 300 Absa
Consultants and Actuaries employees would move to Sanlam, ensuring it was business as
usual for clients, said De Klerk.
