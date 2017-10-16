NOSA SOLD
MICROmega shares jump after sale of subsidiary
MICROmega’s share price jumped more than 13% on Friday to close at R11.20 after the investment holding group announced the sale of subsidiary Nosa for R750m to global asset manager The Carlyle Group.
Nosa provides occupational health, safety and environmental risk management services and solutions. Occupational health was enjoying above GDP growth, especially in emerging markets, Carlyle’s Sub-Saharan Africa Fund MD Eric Kump said.
Carlyle would tap into its global expertise to help Nosa grow its geographic footprint.
"Right now we are excited about China, but we might as well start closer to home … sub-Saharan Africa is a natural point of expansion," Kump said.
He said that the occupational health and safety sector was particularly attractive across emerging markets as adoption and compliance rates align with developed countries.
Annually, Nosa educates and services more than 90,000 individual scholars and professionals, and more than 4,000 organisations to ensure a safe and compliant working environment in emerging markets around the world.
Nosa had grown substantially over the past 12 years from being an unprofitable operation at acquisition in 2005 to generating taxed profits of R68.8m for the financial year to March, MICROmega CEO Greg Morris said. "The investment by Carlyle will support the ongoing growth of Nosa whilst allowing us to realise value for our shareholders," he said.
Morris also announced the appointment of Andy Fenn who will take over as CEO of Nosa once the deal is completed. Kump expects it to be concluded in the first quarter of 2018.
Morris said the group’s strategy was to "pursue the best value for our shareholders".
For some time now, the value of MICROmega’s underlying businesses had substantially exceeded its market capitalisation, the group said. "There is no indication that this will change in the foreseeable future and it is, therefore, incumbent on the board to look for opportunities to consider disposal if such sales can provide greater value to shareholders — by way of distributed dividends from the sale proceeds — than the prevailing price of the share," it said.
MICROmega has a market cap of R1.2bn. Its other businesses are in information technology and software and water management technologies.
