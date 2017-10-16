NEW BOURSE
A2X to give older rivals a run for their money
Stock exchange newcomer A2X Markets (A2X) has outpaced slightly older rivals ZAR X and 4Africa Exchange in the market capitalisation stakes, listing firms worth a collective R40bn on its launch two weeks ago.
A2X has signed up fund manager Coronation, financial services group Peregrine and investment company African Rainbow Capital as secondary listings on the exchange.
"We have a nice pipeline of companies looking to secondary list on A2X," says CEO Kevin Brady. "We are obviously unable to announce the names of these companies until they have formally applied and been approved."
This has left ZAR X’s Senwes, Senwes Beleggings, and TWK Investments – which listed between November 2016 and June 2017, and are worth a collective R3.3bn — in the dust.
"TWK is the first of a series of listings we will be announcing in the next several weeks," ZAR X CEO Etienne Nel said on TWK’s listing in June. "The other listings will cover different industry sectors, but TWK is significant for us in that it joins Senwes and SenwesBel, our first issuers, in demonstrating the value of agriculture as an asset class."
The other listings have yet to materialise just over three months later. ZAR X had not responded to questions on this at the time of publication.
And the media-shy 4Africa Exchange’s NWK and NWK Holdings’s combined R725m, both listed in September, are a blip on A2X’s radar.
It is perhaps unfair to compare A2X with 4Africa and ZAR X. As Brady has previously said, the stock exchange is gunning for the JSE’s top 40 or 60 companies. "We have extended our target market to the top 100 largest companies listed on the JSE."
Asked if those companies had expressed interest, Brady reiterated that A2X had a strong pipeline in place. In the week it has been trading, it has taken the JSE’s lunch. On Thursday, there were 139,000 trades in Peregrine shares on the A2X exchange, compared with 94,000 on the JSE.
JSE boss Nicky Newton-King previously told Business Day she was confident the bourse could compete in any segment of its market.
However, it will lose revenue to newcomers.
"A2X is unlikely to get massive market share from the JSE," says Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap. "At [the] top end, I would think maybe 15% to 20%, but that will take years.... Bottom line is [A2X] will hurt JSE revenue."
The main attraction to A2X seems to be its lower cost of trading, as it offers the same settlement window as the JSE. The costs of transacting on A2X are more than 40% lower than on the JSE.
"For every R1m transacted, a broker will save R400,000 by executing on A2X," says Brady.
"While this may seem like a small number, in a market that trades R15bn to R20bn per day, it adds up quickly," he says.
The savings are in the end-to-end transaction costs on the exchange. A2X has identified five key pricing points on the JSE: a fee for members to connect, a transaction fee, a clearing fee, broker dealing accounting fees and live market data fees.
Brady says A2X only has two pricing points, which are transaction and clearing fees.
"We do not charge to connect or be a member and live market data is free for the first two years.... relative to fees on comparable global
markets, SA remains a high-cost destination."
4AX and ZAR X obtained licences in August 2016.
