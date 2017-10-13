Vunani plans more free-float shares

Tightly held Vunani Holdings wants to have more shares in free float, saying on Thursday that it would consider placing shares with fund managers and private clients to promote trade in the stock, or using a partial share offer to fund a large acquisition in future.

"We have too many shares held by strategic shareholders, including the founders," CEO Ethan Dube said on Thursday, implying that management could sell some shares.

Only about 12%-15% of the company’s shares were in free float, which dented interest from institutional investors, he said.

"Institutions want to buy, but there isn’t enough [liquidity]," said Dube, speaking after the release of Vunani’s results for the six months to August.

Vunani, which offers asset management, investment banking and stockbroking services to institutional and retail clients, has struggled to break into a market dominated by entrenched incumbents.