Insurers crunch claims numbers as storms clear

Short-term insurers are still assessing claims after this week’s freak storms, just months after catastrophic events in the southern and Western Cape hit profits.

The latest storms — which ripped through Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal — damaged homes, schools and hospitals. This led to KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu declaring the province a disaster area.

Santam said the events had placed its claims team under severe pressure. It had deployed its emergency management plan, involving dispatching special claims teams to affected areas to work directly with intermediaries and customers.

"In situations like these, our priority is always to assist with emergencies, especially in cases where individuals have lost nearly everything as a result of the extreme weather events," said Ebrahim Asmal, Santam’s executive head of claims.

"In such situations, it usually takes a number of days to get a full picture of the damage, the cost and the extent of the claims received," Asmal said.