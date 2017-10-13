Banking group FirstRand could buy UK lender Aldermore, the companies said on Friday, responding to moves in Aldermore’s share price.

The deal is likely to be worth about £1.08bn as FirstRand will be paying 313 pence per share.

London Stock Exchange-listed Aldermore Group’s share price shot up 18.5% to 301.6 pence, a 52-week high in Friday afternoon trade.

Aldermore responded by issuing a statement disclosing that FirstRand had approached it about a possible offer for 100% of the group.

"FirstRand has been assessing opportunities to build a sustainable long-term deposit franchise to fund its strategy to grow and diversify the revenues of its current UK business," FirstRand said via the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens).

"The possible acquisition of Aldermore, with its unique operating model, market positioning and strength in deposit taking, would provide the ideal platform for FirstRand to fulfil this strategy on an accelerated basis."

FirstRand has been actively pursuing funding possibilities for its UK vehicle and asset finance business, MotoNovo.

"The making of any firm offer would be subject to the satisfaction of a number of preconditions including, but not limited to, due diligence to the satisfaction of FirstRand, and the unanimous recommendation of the Board of Aldermore," FirstRand said.

"There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made."

In accordance with the UK takeover rules, FirstRand is required to make a public announcement on whether or not it planned to make a firm offer for Aldermore by November 10.