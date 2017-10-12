Companies / Financial Services

Lending offsets bad quarter for trading at JPMorgan Chase

12 October 2017 - 16:00 David Henry and Sweta Singh
Picture: REUTERS

New York — JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank by assets, reported a 7.1% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as gains from loan growth and higher interest rates more than offset a slump in trading revenue.

Financial market trading was again a dark spot for the company.

Revenue from bond trading dived 27% from a year earlier, when it was boosted by higher market activity due to Brexit and the US election.

Equity markets revenue was also down, but by a much smaller 4%.

The bank’s shares dipped 0.25% to $96.67 in premarket trading.

Several large US banks had warned last month that revenue from trading stocks and bonds would take a hit in the third quarter.

But JPMorgan Chase’s average loan growth of 7% helped it offset the hit.

Net profit rose to $6.73bn, or $1.76 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, from $6.29bn, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters IBES.

Reuters

