Outsurance CEO Willem Roos resigns to join Rain
Roos and RMI Investment Managers CEO Chris Meyer plan to leave at the end of the year
11 October 2017 - 09:57
Two CEOs of Rand Merchant Investment (RMI) subsidiaries will be leaving at the end of 2017, the group said on Wednesday.
Outsurance CEO Willem Roos has given notice that he intends relocating to Stellenbosch where he will become an executive of technology start-up Rain.
RMI Investment Managers CEO Chris Meyer intends relocating to Sydney, Australia.
Their replacements have not yet been selected, and RMI’s board will inform shareholders as soon as new appointments are made, the statement said.
