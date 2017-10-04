Companies / Financial Services

INVESTMENT

Why listed infrastructure appeals to Black Rock

‘Infrastructure investing offers great growth opportunities across the world,’ says Black Rock’s European chief investment officer

04 October 2017 - 06:05 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Investment house BlackRock says it is finding infrastructure businesses more attractive than many listed property groups.

"We used to say we invest in real estate but now we say that we invest in real asset securities businesses. This is because we have found that listed infrastructure businesses are similar to listed property," said Black Rock’s European chief investment officer, James Wilkinson, visiting SA this week on an investor road show.

He said his team had invested in various airports, regulated utilities, cellphone towers and data centres, among other infrastructure-based assets, over the past three years, in developed countries.

Wilkinson said: "I think infrastructure investing offers great growth opportunities across the world. We have been buying interests in developed country infrastructure because these companies meet certain liquidity, scale and transparency requirements."

andersona@businesslive.co.za

The monopoly Eskom enjoys allows it to restrict growth of competition

Nuclear has a serious competitor and cost analysis favours renewables if the nation commits to this route, writes Colin Wood
Opinion
1 day ago

Libryo raises $1m to expand globally

The technology start-up launched by three South African entrepreneurs aims to overcome regulatory complexity
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
CSI manager at PetroSA arrested for alleged R60m ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Zwane calls for resolution in mining charter ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Pick n Pay shares drop after warning retrenchment ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Pay agent Terbium ditches Gupta-linked ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sanral ‘in breach of state deal on BEE’
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.