Why listed infrastructure appeals to Black Rock

Investment house BlackRock says it is finding infrastructure businesses more attractive than many listed property groups.

"We used to say we invest in real estate but now we say that we invest in real asset securities businesses. This is because we have found that listed infrastructure businesses are similar to listed property," said Black Rock’s European chief investment officer, James Wilkinson, visiting SA this week on an investor road show.

He said his team had invested in various airports, regulated utilities, cellphone towers and data centres, among other infrastructure-based assets, over the past three years, in developed countries.

Wilkinson said: "I think infrastructure investing offers great growth opportunities across the world. We have been buying interests in developed country infrastructure because these companies meet certain liquidity, scale and transparency requirements."

