Trillian whistle blower loses job at Sage, snapped up by Sygnia

"Any honourable company would have said, Bianca, we have your back," Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka said in a radio interview on Tuesday evening, announcing she had hired Trillian whistle blower Bianca Goodson after learning Goodson had lost her job at accounting software group Sage.

Former Trillian CEO Goodson released a statement on September 27 providing further evidence that the Gupta-linked firm was a sham which swindled hundreds of millions from state-owned enterprises Transnet and Eskom.

When Goodson warned her then employer, Sage, that she was making her knowledge of her previous employer public, she included an offer to resign — which was promptly accepted by Sage SA’s executive vice-president for Africa and the Middle East, Pieter Bensch.