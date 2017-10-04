Companies / Financial Services

KPMG to appear before Parliament on Thursday

04 October 2017 - 18:48 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

KPMG will appear before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Thursday.

The firm’s new South African CEO, Nhlamu Dlomu, said she would be accompanied by Modise Maseng, head of public sector, and Gary Pickering, interim chairperson of the policy board, to address all the committee’s questions.

The international auditing firm has come under fire for the work it did for the controversial Gupta family and its South African Revenue Service report into the so-called rogue unit. This led to a number of senior managers at KPMG SA being released from the firm.

A number of high-profile clients have dropped KPMG as their external auditors and others are reviewing their relationship with the embattled company. The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors is also investigating KPMG’s conduct. Dlomu said the firm would co-operate with the regulatory board in its investigation.

The scope of KPMG’s independent inquiry and the panel of people who will conduct the probe will be announced on October 12, Dlomu said. The panel for the inquiry will be led by two senior counsels and, according to Dlomu, the findings of the inquiry will be made public.

