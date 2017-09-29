New bourse 4 Africa Exchange off to good start
4 Africa Exchange (4AX) went live on Thursday — about a year after it was granted its exchange licence — listing agribusinesses NWK Holdings and NWK Limited, with plans to add renewable energy and property development sector companies.
4AX was "one of only two exchanges in SA with a full licence to trade across asset classes" including equity and debt, said CEO Fay Mukaddam.
It had nine other companies in its pipeline including two inward listings in property development, the largest of which would have a market value of R30bn. Inward listings refer to listings of foreign entities. Other planned listings on 4AX would be in sectors such as engineering, construction, and tourism and hospitality.
4AX is the second new stock exchange to begin trading in SA and follows on the heels of ZAR X, which was launched in February. A2X Markets is expected to begin trading on October 6.
4AX and ZAR X, which were granted licences in August 2016, are embroiled in litigation. 4AX is appealing against the Financial Services Board appeal board’s dismissal of its earlier application to have ZAR X’s licence cancelled on the basis that it was granted in breach of the Financial Markets Act.
The parties were exchanging papers and the matter had not yet been set down for hearing, Mukaddam said.
ZAR X CEO Etienne Nel on Thursday dismissed 4AX’s legal challenge as "a stalling tactic".
ZAR X, which has listed agribusinesses Senwes, Senwesbel and TWK Investments, would list two further issuers in November, Nel said. One of these was a new broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) structure.
Nel said he was disappointed that Sasol had decided to effectively "do the same thing" with its new BEE scheme, rather than list it on ZAR X.
Sasol last week announced the creation of Sasol Khanyisa to replace the failed Sasol Inzalo. A R21bn BEE scheme, Khanyisa is intended to achieve at least 25% direct and indirect black ownership in Sasol SA.
ZAR X also planned to target real estate investment trusts (Reits) and inward listings, said Nel. Existing legislation enabled only the JSE to house inward listings and ZAR X was applying to have this amended.
A2X Markets will list African Rainbow Capital Investments and Peregrine Holdings on October 6, giving it a market capitalisation of about R14bn.
Equity Express Securities Exchange, which was granted an exchange licence in September, would not begin trading before December, said CEO Anthony Wilmot. It planned to target B-BBEE schemes and smaller companies, he said.
"NWK was very excited to be the first company to list on 4AX," said CEO Theo Rabe. NWK is a shareholder in 4AX.
Only farmers could buy shares in NWK Holdings, which held a 59% stake in NWK Limited. Grindrod held a 20% share in NWK Limited.
A little more than 2,000 shares in NWK Limited changed hands on Thursday.
