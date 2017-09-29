Companies / Financial Services

MAIDEN RESULTS

Ethos posts big rise in net asset value

29 September 2017 - 06:17 Moyagabo Maake
Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt, centre, with Stuart MacKenzie and Michael Pfaff. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt, centre, with Stuart MacKenzie and Michael Pfaff. Picture: SUPPLIED

Investment company Ethos Capital Partners lifted its net asset value (NAV) from R67m to nearly R1.9bn in the 11 months to June, its maiden annual results showed on Thursday.

The company, which listed in August 2016 to give retail investors a taste of private equity investments, recorded market-beating returns from its temporary investments portfolio, which contributed R105.4m of NAV, its permanent portfolio (R18.8m of NAV), and R3.2m in proceeds from the realisation of its investment in parent Ethos’s first midmarket fund.

The temporary investment portfolio, comprising cash and money market investments managed by Ashburton Fund Managers, delivered a net return of 8%, while the unlisted permanent portfolio had a 12% internal rate of return.

Both exceeded the Alexander Forbes Short-Term Fixed Interest benchmark return of 7.2% and the JSE All Share’s 7%.

"NAV uplift has been pleasing," said Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.

One fund in Ethos Capital’s underlying portfolio made three acquisitions during the financial year, topping up its interests in motor parts and spares retailer AutoZone, consumer goods business Twinsaver, and equipment provider Eazi Access. Ethos Capital’s share of these deals was placed at R218m.

The fund also participated in telecoms group MTN’s second broad-based black economic empowerment deal, with Ethos Capital’s share at R49.2m.

After the year end, Ethos Capital signed commitments worth R468m, which would bring its total invested capital to R746m, or 40% of its June NAV once executed.

"The board and I are encouraged by new fund and investment opportunities being presented across all Ethos funds," said Hayward-Butt.

maakem@bdfm.co.za

Reserve Bank issues first licence in 18 years, to ARC partner TymeDigital

The bank’s local CEO, Sandile Shabalala, says getting the licence is an important step in plans to disrupt banking in the country
Companies
18 hours ago

FNB aims to convert rivals’ customers

The bank unveils new branded smartphones and data and voice packages to boost its competitiveness
Companies
1 day ago

Capitec strategy pays off, bad loans plunge

Loans in arrears rescheduled during the six-month period plunge 15% to R1.4bn as Capitec prevents customers from restructuring loans
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Capitec strategy pays off, bad loans plunge
Companies / Financial Services
2.
KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SAA reduces domestic flights and those into ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Reserve Bank issues first licence in 18 years, to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Naspers increases its bet on online food ...
Companies

Related Articles

Reserve Bank issues first licence in 18 years, to ARC partner TymeDigital
Companies / Financial Services

FNB aims to convert rivals’ customers
Companies / Financial Services

Capitec strategy pays off, bad loans plunge
Companies / Financial Services

Absa to sell off a part of its insurance business
Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank’s online platform still best broker
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.