FNB aims to convert rivals’ customers

28 September 2017 - 06:17 Thabiso Mochiko
An FNB branch in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
First National Bank (FNB) has unveiled new branded smartphones and data and voice packages in a move it says will boost its position in the highly competitive cellphone services market.

Two years ago, the bank launched its mobile communication business, FNB Connect, which is roaming on Cell C’s network to provide data and voice services to clients.

It competes with mobile network operators MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, Telkom and other mobile virtual network operators roaming on Cell C’s network such as Virgin Mobile SA.

The next generation of FNB ConeXis smartphones provided a "premium experience at an affordable cost", said FNB Connect CEO Len Pienaar. "More importantly, the integration of Connect into FNB’s banking platforms helps customers to exercise full control over their telco spend and could potentially get the respective smartphones for free if they are on eBucks reward level 5," he said.

FNB aims to lure its banking customers who are on other mobile networks to join its FNB Connect platform.

The latest move "signals ambitious long-term plans to make Connect a telco provider of choice for FNB customers", said Christoph Nieuwoudt, CEO of FNB Consumer Segment.

Smartphone unit sales increased 17% in the six months to June, a report by research firm GfK SA shows.

The smartphone market remains buoyant as consumers migrate from feature phones, says Nicolet Pienaar, GfK business group manager for IT and telecoms.

Consumers can expect new smartphone models as companies position themselves to take advantage of the holiday season spend.

Domestic company Mobicel is launching its new cellphone range on Thursday.

mochikot@bdlive.co.za

Ashburton’s index tracker expands local investors’ global reach

The S&P Global 1,200 index tracker addresses a longstanding gripe that offshore index-tracking ETFs have relatively high fees compared with ...
21 hours ago

Capitec strategy pays off, bad loans plunge

Loans in arrears rescheduled during the six-month period plunge 15% to R1.4bn as Capitec prevents customers from restructuring loans
22 hours ago

Absa to sell off a part of its insurance business

Absa reaches an agreement to offload component of wealth, investment management and insurance unit to financial services company PSG Konsult
1 day ago

Standard Bank’s online platform still best broker

The Intellidex-FM Investor’s Monthly top stockbroker award are the most definitive barometer of the health of SA’s broking sector
1 day ago

