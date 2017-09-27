Companies / Financial Services

Ashburton’s index tracker expands local investors’ global reach

27 September 2017 - 10:03 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) manager Ashburton will list a S&P Global 1,200 index tracker on October 6, offering JSE investors an alternative to the MSCI World tracker which Sygnia recently took over from Deutsche Bank.

The competing product addresses a longstanding gripe that the range of offshore index-tracking ETFs available had relatively high fees compared with domestic index trackers.

Ashburton said on Monday it expected the total expense ratio of its S&P Global 1,200 tracker to be 0.45%, undercutting the 0.68% total expense ratio of the competing Sygnia Itrix MSCI index tracker.

Besides lower fees, the Ashburton product also offers broader geographic diversity, with Canadian, Australian and Latin American stock exchanges included in its portfolio.

The main constituents of both indices, however, look nearly identical.

"Looking at it’s geographic spread, currently the portfolio has its biggest exposures to the US at 57%, followed by 7.8% to Japan and 6.5% to the UK," Ashburton said.

The most recent fact sheet for the MSCI World ETF is fairly similar: North America 56.2%; Japan 8.7%, and UK 6.4%.

Apple, Google’s owner Alphabet and Microsoft are the top three holding of both indices.

Both products allow South African investors to invest in developed market stocks without having to apply for offshore allowances. The most efficient way to invest in ETFs is via tax free savings accounts offered by the stockbroking arms of the big four banks.

Sanlam shifts its focus to higher-margin products

High unemployment in mass affluent segment reduces new business volumes in first half, but value rises 11%
19 days ago

Fund reviews: analysis of lesser-known funds

This month we look at some of the lesser-known funds. These are not all small managers: Fairtree Balanced Prescient Fund, Kagiso Balanced Fund, ...
27 days ago

