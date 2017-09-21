Companies / Financial Services

RMB in $20m cross-border collaboration for African construction projects

Bank closes $20m facility for Dutch construction firm BAM International

21 September 2017 - 07:03 Linda Main
Sponsored
Airport sunrise: BAM is involved in development work at two airports in Tanzania. Picture: ISTOCK
Airport sunrise: BAM is involved in development work at two airports in Tanzania. Picture: ISTOCK

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has closed a new $20-million letter of credit and performance bond facility for BAM International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Royal BAM Group, the largest construction company in the Netherlands.

The facility will facilitate BAM’s construction projects in Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania, its key jurisdictions in Africa. It is required by BAM for demand guarantees, standby letters of credit, surety bonds and counter-indemnities for its projects in these countries. 

The lenders to the facility are FirstRand Bank and its subsidiaries in Ghana and Tanzania, allowing for flexibility as each entity can issue the instruments as required.

FirstRand, through RMB, has implemented a master risk participation agreement (MRPA) with each of its subsidiaries to reduce complexity by facilitating issuance in-country and thereby reducing the time needed to transport the original documentation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Linda Main is a transactor at Rand Merchant Bank, Trade and Working Capital
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Linda Main is a transactor at Rand Merchant Bank, Trade and Working Capital

The MRPA allows for the subsidiaries to issue instruments in excess of their regulatory single obligor limit, which provides a competitive edge over other domestic banks. The guarantee facility is available for one year.

BAM, founded in 1869, has a strong presence in Europe and has invested in projects in African countries where FirstRand is also present. In Tanzania, for example, it is involved in the rehabilitation and extension of Kilimanjaro International Airport and the construction of Terminal 3 at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

In 2017, RMB won a GTR Best Deals 2016 Award from the Global Trade Review (GTR) for the BAM transaction, an award it also won in 2014. The GTR Best Deals Awards reward trade, export, commodity and project finance transactions that represent the finest of this industry in terms of innovation, social purpose, clever risk mitigation and, most importantly, continued support to trade.

This article was paid for by RMB.

Rand Merchant buys into global fintech firm

AlphaCode unit will acquire nearly 5% of Prodigy Finance, lender for international MBAs
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
KPMG SA CEO wants an independent probe into firm
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol announces new R21bn empowerment deal, with ...
Companies / Energy
3.
KPMG's woes worry Reserve Bank
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Steinhoff Africa soars on JSE debut
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal to boost his ...
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.