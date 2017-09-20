COMPANY RESULTS
Herman Bosman believes MMI can rebound
MMI may not be on the cutting edge of innovation in financial services, but it can regain lost ground, says Herman Bosman, CEO of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), which holds a 25.5% stake in MMI.
"Momentum was the nucleus around which the [RMI] group was built. In many ways, it was a pioneer in the financial services space in SA and there is no reason why it can’t regain that position," Bosman said on Tuesday after the release of RMI’s results for the year to June.
MMI’s earnings were flat over the period on weak investment markets, a poor underwriting experience and staid new business growth in Metropolitan and Momentum. The group was a drag on RMI’s market value, which slipped 4% to R58.7bn, as the value of its MMI stake fell 11% to R8.1bn.
The integration of Momentum and Metropolitan had been a disruptive process that had kept MMI’s focus internal, said Bosman. "The next wave of change and growth must be externally focused."
One analyst said he would not buy RMI shares because of its exposure to Discovery, in which it holds a 25% stake, and MMI. "Life insurance will remain weak in SA, given the economic outlook. If I could get [Outsurance and Hastings] on their own, I would buy RMI."
Outsurance, which operates under Youi in Australia and New Zealand, was RMI’s star performer, growing normalised earnings 25%, to R2.5bn on a favourable claims experience. RMI holds 87.7% of Outsurance.
UK insurer Hastings, of which RMI holds 29.9%, grew taxed profit 36%, to £57.9m for the six months to June.
RMI’s share in Hastings is worth R9.9bn. It holds 7% of the UK personal lines market.
Hastings wrote 90% of its business through price comparison sites, which Youi would consider using, said Bosman.
Youi had 4.5% of the personal lines market in Australia, where AIG and Suncorp collectively commanded a 70% share.
