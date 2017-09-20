Herman Bosman believes MMI can rebound

MMI may not be on the cutting edge of innovation in financial services, but it can regain lost ground, says Herman Bosman, CEO of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), which holds a 25.5% stake in MMI.

"Momentum was the nucleus around which the [RMI] group was built. In many ways, it was a pioneer in the financial services space in SA and there is no reason why it can’t regain that position," Bosman said on Tuesday after the release of RMI’s results for the year to June.

MMI’s earnings were flat over the period on weak investment markets, a poor underwriting experience and staid new business growth in Metropolitan and Momentum. The group was a drag on RMI’s market value, which slipped 4% to R58.7bn, as the value of its MMI stake fell 11% to R8.1bn.