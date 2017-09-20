Companies / Financial Services

Herman Bosman believes MMI can rebound

20 September 2017 - 06:46 Hanna Ziady
Picture: ISTOCK

MMI may not be on the cutting edge of innovation in financial services, but it can regain lost ground, says Herman Bosman, CEO of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI), which holds a 25.5% stake in MMI.

"Momentum was the nucleus around which the [RMI] group was built. In many ways, it was a pioneer in the financial services space in SA and there is no reason why it can’t regain that position," Bosman said on Tuesday after the release of RMI’s results for the year to June.

MMI’s earnings were flat over the period on weak investment markets, a poor underwriting experience and staid new business growth in Metropolitan and Momentum. The group was a drag on RMI’s market value, which slipped 4% to R58.7bn, as the value of its MMI stake fell 11% to R8.1bn.

RMI posts double-digit profit growth, thanks to Outsurance and Discovery

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings’ portfolio includes 25% of Discovery and 88% of Outsurance, which both posted strong earnings growth
Companies
23 hours ago

The integration of Momentum and Metropolitan had been a disruptive process that had kept MMI’s focus internal, said Bosman. "The next wave of change and growth must be externally focused."

One analyst said he would not buy RMI shares because of its exposure to Discovery, in which it holds a 25% stake, and MMI. "Life insurance will remain weak in SA, given the economic outlook. If I could get [Outsurance and Hastings] on their own, I would buy RMI."

Outsurance, which operates under Youi in Australia and New Zealand, was RMI’s star performer, growing normalised earnings 25%, to R2.5bn on a favourable claims experience. RMI holds 87.7% of Outsurance.

UK insurer Hastings, of which RMI holds 29.9%, grew taxed profit 36%, to £57.9m for the six months to June.

RMI’s share in Hastings is worth R9.9bn. It holds 7% of the UK personal lines market.

Hastings wrote 90% of its business through price comparison sites, which Youi would consider using, said Bosman.

Youi had 4.5% of the personal lines market in Australia, where AIG and Suncorp collectively commanded a 70% share.

CORRECTED: Why Alexander Forbes axed MMI as preferred service provider

MMI denies it is 'haemorrhaging business', or that Aleaxander Forbes's decision will be a 'devastating blow'
Companies
6 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: MMI off the hook over liberal remuneration

In MMI’s case, the executives have the additional shelter provided by two major shareholders, RMI and Kagiso/Tiso
Companies
6 days ago

MMI's liberal use of executive rewards raises questions

Liberal use of retention payments and multimillion-rand golden handshakes inappropriate in the context of lower share price
Companies
7 days ago

