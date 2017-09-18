Companies / Financial Services

Outsurance buys CoreShares stake as it launches robo-adviser

Outvest is bound to generate interest among retail investors, given how successfully the insurance company was able to disrupt the insurance market

18 September 2017 - 10:00 Hanna Ziady
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Outsurance is to acquire a 25% stake in passive investment manager CoreShares, as the insurance company’s robo-adviser, Outvest, goes live.

The acquisition complemented Outvest, an online, automated advice business, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

“CoreShares’ index portfolios are integrated directly into the advice algorithms developed by Outvest. Having worked closely with CoreShares over the last two years in the development of Outvest, and through direct balance sheet index investments, we believe CoreShares is poised to become a dominant player in the passive investment market,” Outsurance CEO Willem Roos said.

Robo-advice, which refers to automated, online advice, threatens to disrupt traditional financial advice models.

Some of the world’s largest asset managers, such as BlackRock and Vanguard, are investing in robo-advice platforms.

In SA, financial advisers, to more effectively service their clients, are predominantly using these platforms, although there are platforms available to retail investors.

Outvest’s entry into this space is bound to generate interest among retail investors, given how successfully the insurance company was able to disrupt the insurance market by enabling consumers to buy insurance directly rather than through a broker.

Outvest enables users to save for specific goals, including education and weddings, or simply save for the sake of it. The platform also offers a tax-free savings account for any of the goals.

There are five Outvest unit trust funds of varying risk levels, which are determined based on the investment time horizon.

A fee calculator shows what an investment will cost and breaks down the advice, administration and asset management cost.

The Outvest/CoreShares transaction awaits regulatory approval. The purchase price was not disclosed. 

COMPANY COMMENT: Tanzania’s changes in legislation put miners on edge

AngloGold CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan seems keen to put as much air as possible between his company and Acacia
Companies
27 days ago

Insurers expect claims to rise on Cape storm and fires

Analysts warn the twin disasters of Knysna fires and the storm that hit Cape Town will put pressure on the insurance business
Companies
3 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
No respite for KPMG as Pravin Gordhan weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gordhan weighs legal action against KPMG
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Avian flu at Sovereign a game changer, says CBH
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Life will never be the same again ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom tariff hike: business chambers prepare to ...
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.