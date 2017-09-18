Old Mutual’s local shareholders to gain access to £1-trillion retail wealth market

Feeney was in SA last week to meet Old Mutual shareholders, more than half of whom are South African institutional and retail investors.

The listing was a great opportunity for local investors to get exposure to the UK’s booming wealth market, said Warwick Bam, an insurance analyst at Avior Capital Markets.

The UK was the world’s fourth-largest wealth management market, after the US, Japan and China, Feeney said.

The value of retail funds held by UK investors reached a record £1-trillion at the end of 2016, official figures show.

The market is also growing, fuelled by pension reforms that are driving a move to defined contribution funds. The changes allow retirees to draw down from their invested income rather than having to purchase an annuity.

"Old Mutual Wealth has a strong competitive advantage in the form of a large restricted adviser force, diverse asset management capabilities, a multichannel investment platform and scale benefits," said Bam.

Old Mutual Wealth served "middle England", including the mass affluent (those with at least £50,000 to invest at retirement), affluent and high net worth markets, said Feeney.

For the six months to June, its asset manager, Old Mutual Global Investors, attracted net flows of £3.3bn, exceeding the full-year 2016 figure.

Old Mutual Wealth’s net client cash flows rose 53% to £4.9bn for the period, while funds under management grew 10%, to £127.3bn. Its largest listed competitor, St. James’s Place, reported funds under management of £83bn at end-June.

Old Mutual Wealth’s listed peers have market values ranging from £983m to £5.8bn and are trading at forward price: earnings ratios of between 18 and 25 times.

Reports had set Old Mutual Wealth’s value at between £2bn and £5bn, Feeney said.

The business planned to include an initial public offer of 10% to 15% of the company on listing in an effort to grow its UK shareholder base.

The Old Mutual break-up is expected to remove what is known as the "conglomerate discount", increasing the value of each of the four business units as they access their more natural shareholder bases.

