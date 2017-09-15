Dan Matjila fights for his survival as PIC chief

Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila is fighting for his future and must on Friday answer allegations made to the board of directors that he used funds reserved for corporate social investment to fund the business of a girlfriend.

He is also facing allegations sent to the board in a letterfrom a staff member that he irregularly raised salaries of executives and that together with chief financial officer Matshepo More ran the organisation capriciously.

Matjila strenuously denies the claims and in an interview on Thursday said that he would refute them at a special board meeting on Friday. However, if he is unsuccessful in persuading the board he could face a forensic inquiry.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Matjila fights for his survival as PIC CEO

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.