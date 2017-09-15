Companies / Financial Services

Dan Matjila fights for his survival as PIC chief

15 September 2017 - 05:45
Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila is fighting for his future and must on Friday answer allegations made to the board of directors that he used funds reserved for corporate social investment to fund the business of a girlfriend.

He is also facing allegations sent to the board in a letterfrom a staff member that he irregularly raised salaries of executives and that together with chief financial officer Matshepo More ran the organisation capriciously.

Matjila strenuously denies the claims and in an interview on Thursday said that he would refute them at a special board meeting on Friday. However, if he is unsuccessful in persuading the board he could face a forensic inquiry.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Matjila fights for his survival as PIC CEO

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why Alexander Forbes axed MMI as preferred ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gupta report: Lynne Brown fails to act against ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Lynne Brown drags feet on Eskom chiefs
Companies / Energy
4.
PIC CEO laughs off allegations of misusing funds
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Zwane pulls out of legal row with chamber
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

PIC CEO laughs off allegations of misusing funds
Companies / Financial Services

BRONWYN NORTJE: Treasury eyes public pensions to feed carnivorous state entities
Opinion / Columnists

PIC has become a gravy-pouring zombie for cadres on the graft train
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.