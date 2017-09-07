Companies / Financial Services

Willem van der Merwe wins entrepreneur award for his Africa Biomass Company

07 September 2017 - 13:57 Sunita Menon
Sanlam. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sanlam. Picture: SUPPLIED

The owner of Africa Biomass Company, Willem van der Merwe, is the winner of the Sanlam entrepreneur of the year competition for 2017.

The annual competition, which is in its 29th year, recognises and honours South African entrepreneurs in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector.

The competition offers winners mentorship support and networking opportunities as well as R160,000 towards the winner’s business.

Spokesperson for the competition Christo Botes said: "Through the establishment of Africa Biomass Company, which specialises in land clearing, wood chipping and wood recycling, Willem [van der Merwe] has not only created a successful business by clearing landowners’ unwanted trees, he has also shaped a new industry in SA by introducing the novel concept of wood recycling."

The competition also boasts five other categories, with winners receiving R60,000 each.

Iyeza Health owners Sizwe Nzima and Siraaj Adams were named emerging entrepreneurs of the year; founder and owner of Zenzele Fitness Group Itumeleng Phake took the small business entrepreneur of the year award.

The founder and owner of Icebolethu Group Nomfundo Mcoyi was named medium business entrepreneur of the year; job creator of the year was given to Siphiwe Ngcobo, owner and founder of iLawu Hospitality Group.

Mpodumo Doubada, founder and owner of Pimp My Book, took home innovator of the year award.

Sanlam first-half headline profit drops as stronger rand weighs

New business volumes fell, and the group was also affected by catastrophe claims at Santam
Companies
5 hours ago

FirstRand posts ‘real growth’ in earnings despite challenging conditions

Banking group is pleased with its performance in a tough operating environment, but warns that SA’s growth prospects remain weak and uncertain
Companies
5 hours ago

African Rainbow Capital makes its debut on the JSE

Shares in Patrice Motsepe’s listed BEE investment company listed at R8.68, but later dropped in mid-morning trade
Companies
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New era at Shoprite as Wiese and Steinhoff take ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Necsa CEO in court over private use of company car
Companies / Energy
3.
Tim Bell sounds the death knell for Bell Pottinger
Companies
4.
Royal Bafokeng aims to buy Maseve mine
Companies / Mining
5.
Shoprite first big retailer to run foul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

African Rainbow Capital makes its debut on the JSE
Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand posts ‘real growth’ in earnings despite challenging conditions
Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam first-half headline profit drops as stronger rand weighs
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.