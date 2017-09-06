Transformation: Charter council calls for more black asset managers

The Financial Sector Charter Council, which oversees transformation and black economic empowerment in the financial services sector, wants new targets set to encourage retirement funds to appoint black principal officers and service providers such as asset managers.

The industry has a parlous transformation record with a new survey revealing on Tuesday that black firms manage just R415.5bn of the R4.6-trillion industry.

The proposed amendments to the code and the scorecard include up to 20 points for the participation of black people on a retirement fund’s board of trustees and executive management, if applicable, and up to 80 points for preferential procurement of services from black service providers.

On Tuesday, 24four Investment Managers unveiled the results of its survey into transformation. It shows that black asset managers manage just 9% of the funds available to private-sector asset managers and excludes restricted assets such as that of the Government Employees Pension Fund, managed by the Public Investment Corporation. The assets that black-controlled firms manage grew just 1.8% from 2016, it shows.