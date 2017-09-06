Capitec alerts shareholders to higher earnings

Capitec expects its headline profit to rise by up to 18% in the six months to August, from a year-earlier period.

In a voluntary trading update on Wednesday, the unsecured lender said it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise to between R17.45 and R17.90.

Capitec, which boasted at least 8.6-million active clients by the end of its 2016 financial year, expected to release its interim results in late September.

The company fared a lot better than its larger peers on the JSE, with its share price gaining 29% so far this year.

Over the same period, Standard Bank has gained 9% and FirstRand 4%, while Barclays Africa and Nedbank have dropped 11% and 10%, respectively.