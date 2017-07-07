Barclays Kenya ready to buy as regulators urge the industry to consolidate

Nairobi — Barclays Bank of Kenya is ready to make acquisitions in East Africa’s largest economy as the industry struggles to cope with interest-rate caps that have cut profit and curbed lending, with regulators urging the industry to consolidate.

"Are we open to acquiring? Absolutely," CEO Jeremy Awori said in an interview on Wednesday in Nairobi. "So you’ll either be looking to acquire capabilities you don’t have, which will be mutually compatible, or you’d be able to see efficiencies that you’d be able to gain being together, rather than running two separate entities."

Awori’s comment that he is "very open minded" to making purchases that will boost shareholder value comes as KCB Group, the country’s biggest lender by assets, bids for the state-owned National Bank of Kenya (NBK).

KCB is seeking to buy NBK as the regulator urges consolidation among the country’s 42 lenders, which is more per person than SA, the continent’s most industrialised economy, and Nigeria, its biggest oil producer.

The stock fell as much as 2.5%, the most since June 27, before paring losses to close 1% down at 9.85 shillings by the end of Nairobi trading. The shares have gained 7.7% so far this year, underperforming the Nairobi Securities Exchange all-share index, which has risen 13% in the period.

The government is seeking to consolidate the lenders it owns, treasury secretary Henry Rotich said in an interview on Thursday. The government holds about 18% of KCB, while the treasury and the National Social Security Fund together have 70% of NBK. The state also owns Consolidated Bank of Kenya, Development Bank of Kenya, and Kenya Post Office Savings Bank.

"It would be good for government to have probably one or two banks at most," he said. "One focusing on niche markets, another one doing retail. It makes sense really for that to happen. It is in line with our policy."

Earnings drop

Kenya’s largest banks all posted a drop in first-quarter earnings as a government-imposed limit on commercial lending rates reduced what they can charge for loans. The ceiling on interest rates — 400 basis points above the central bank’s benchmark rate — is forcing lenders to compete more aggressively on pricing for loans and impairing their ability to provide loans to riskier clients.

Barclays Kenya, majority owned by Johannesburg-based Barclays Africa Group, expects to conclude a voluntary early-retirement exercise, which targets 130 staff members, by the end of the month and close seven branches by October to save costs. Last month, London-based Barclays Plc reduced its controlling stake in Barclays Africa to below 20%.

Regulators must ensure the takeover of NBK by KCB doesn’t create an unfair playing field, Awori said. KCB is seeking to convince the treasury to centralise 80% to 90% of all government deposits with the combined lender to lower its cost of funding, the Nairobi-based Nation Newspaper reported on June 10.

Talks about the KCB and NBK transaction are still ongoing, Rotich said, adding there’s no plan to centralise deposits.

Choosing to centralise government deposits in a single commercial lender would create a "super bank" that may cause liquidity problems for the banks that currently compete for cash holdings with different offerings, the Barclays Kenya CEO said. Talks between the government and the Kenya Bankers Association with regards to state deposits are continuing.

"There’s a need to think through the pros and cons of this," Awori said. "Just the way we had the interest-rates law, you don’t want a situation where you lurch into it."

Bloomberg