Absa gets interdict to stop BLF harassing customers and staff

Absa has secured an interdict in the High Court in Johannesburg barring the Black First Land First (BLF) movement from intimidating its customers on its premises.

"Absa applied to the High Court seeking an interdict against the Black First Land First movement (BLF). This step was taken after several incidents in which BLF members unlawfully entered Absa branches and intimidated customers and staff during protests late in June‚" the bank said on Thursday evening.

"The interim interdict prevents the BLF members from damaging and destroying Absa’s property. It also prevents BLF and its members from threatening violence or intimidating customers and staff during protests."