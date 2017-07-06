Finbond buys stake in Blake Enterprises

Financial services group Finbond shows no signs of slowing its expansion into North America, announcing on Wednesday that it had acquired a 75% share in US-based short-term unsecured lender Blake Enterprises.

The $9.6m (R129.6m) purchase follows the group’s eight North American acquisitions in 2016, in line with its ambition to become the leading short-term lender on that continent.

Following the Blake Enterprises transaction, about 60% to 70% of Finbond’s earnings would be denominated in US dollars. The intention was to grow this to 80% to 90% in three to five years, the group said.

Finbond might consider a rights issue to fund its expansion, although this was not on the cards, CEO Willie van Aardt said. Finbond raised R1.1bn from shareholders in a rights issue in 2016, acquiring 171 short-term lending branches in Canada and the US.

The group’s target for North American earnings was aggressive, AlphaWealth fund manager Keith McLachlan said.

"Finbond are betting the house on their American expansion, not dipping their toes in the water," he said.

That there did not appear to be local buyers interested in these companies raised flags, suggesting that Finbond could be the "buyer of last resort", McLachlan said.

However, Van Aardt said that $45bn (R602bn) worth of short-term loans were extended in the US annually, making the market there several times larger than that in SA.

At December 2016, short-term loans accounted for just R2.9bn, or 0.17%, of SA’s consumer credit debtors book, according to figures from the National Credit Regulator.