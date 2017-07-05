Finbond buys a slew of US micro-lenders and now 75% of Blake Enterprises

Niche financial services group Finbond is acquiring 75% of US lender Blake Enterprises for $9.6m (about R130m), the JSE-listed bank announced on Wednesday.

This is the latest in a string of North American short-term lenders Finbond has acquired. In October, it bought half of AmeriCash for $37.5m (about R545m). In February 2016 it bought half of San Bernardino-based Cashback for $8m, as well as American Cash Advance for $8m, The Cash in a Flash for $1.2m, and Cash Shop Canada for C$6.5m.

"Following the Blake Enterprises transaction, approximately 60% to 70% of Finbond’s net earnings will be denominated in US dollars and the intention is to grow dollar earnings to approximately 80% to 90% of net earnings in three to five years," Finbond said.

The latest acquisition will expand Finbond’s North American branch network to 223 outlets spread over 16 US states, as well as Ontario in Canada.

"Blake Enterprises conducts its business through 52 brick and mortar locations in Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Oklahoma. The company has been active in the alternative financial services industry in the US since 1966," Finbond said.

The remaining 25% of Blake Enterprises will be owned by the founding Blake family.