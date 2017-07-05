Attacq founder to go his own way

Louis van der Watt, one of the founders of capital growth fund Attacq, has resigned as a nonexecutive director to pursue his own interests.

The board said it regretted announcing his resignation with effect from July 1.

"Louis was one of the founding members of Attacq and has played an integral part in the business, first as an executive director when the business was formed, and later as a non-executive director and member of the investment committee," the board said.

"Louis was instrumental in the acquisition and visioning of Attacq’s Waterfall development and has laid a sound foundation for the future roll-out of this prestige development.