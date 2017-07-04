Watchdog drops probe of insider trading ahead of Pravin Gordhan’s axing

The rand crashed from R12.40/$ the weekend before Gordhan was ordered to abandon an investor roadshow to R13.95/$ the weekend after Malusi Gigaba was appointed as finance minister in Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle on March 31.

The FSB included the announcement that it had closed its insider trading case related to Gordhan’s firing in a status list of numerous investigations under way.

The FSB’s investigation of possible market manipulation related to Gupta family-owned Oakbay Resources & Energy is proceeding to “enforcement action”, the list said.

“The DMA would like it to be made known that the person who was being investigated and has been referred to the FSB enforcement committee is unrelated to Oakbay Resources & Energy Limited,” the FSB said.

Oakbay requested that the JSE suspend its shares on June 23 to pre-empt enforced suspension because it had failed to comply with various listing requirements.