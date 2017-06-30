Companies / Financial Services

Peter Bain, CEO of Old Mutual’s US business, quits

The Omam chief’s resignation takes effect immediately, and chairman James Ritchie will take the reins until a new CEO is appointed

30 June 2017 - 09:00 Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

The CEO of Old Mutual’s US business, Old Mutual Asset Management (Omam), Peter Bain, resigned with immediate effect on Friday.

Omam chairman James Ritchie would double as interim CEO until a new appointment is made, Old Mutual said in statement.

"Peter has successfully accomplished his mission. He has delivered on his mandates to reshape the business, develop the leadership team, and achieve the company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange, which has enabled Old Mutual plc to substantially achieve its stated objective of exiting its ownership of the business," Ritchie said in the statement.

Old Mutual announced on May 22 that it had reduced its holding in Omam to 22.4% after selling 17.3-million shares at $14.55 each.

This effectively means Old Mutual’s stake in Oman has fallen to 7.4% because HNA Capital has agreed to acquire 15% of Omam for $15.75 per share by the end of 2017.

The share’s closing price in New York on Thursday was $15.15.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom gave Trillian R266m for no work, inquiry ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Pressure mounts on companies doing business with ...
Companies
3.
Five important things Geoff Budlender found in ...
Companies
4.
LIVE BLOG: Sexwale reveals details of probe into ...
Companies
5.
EXPOSED: Eskom paid R266m to Gupta-linked ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Absa: Hadebe's strange exit stokes fears
Money & Investing

How Hollard plans to expand its product range
Companies / Financial Services

Hollard’s acquisition of Regent gets go-ahead, two years down the line
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.