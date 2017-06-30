KPMG to be investigated for audit of Linkway

On Friday the media reported that KPMG had failed to challenge the allegedly irregular treatment of the Gupta wedding expenses. The reports were based on emails posted on the amaBhungane website, which gave an account of events around the 2014 wedding. The emails indicate that KPMG was aware that Gupta family companies were categorizing the wedding costs as business expenses, which meant they could be deducted for tax purposes.

The emails allegedly describe how the money for the high profile wedding flowed from the Free State provincial government, via an agricultural project, to bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates and back to Gupta business accounts in South Africa.

The emails between KPMG and Linkway executives indicate that the auditors were aware of the payment flow but did not raise any concerns.

Agulhas said the investigation had been initiated despite the fact that in 2015 KPMG had terminated its 15-year relationship with the Gupta companies. He stressed it was important that the IRBA take seriously allegations in the public domain, which are in the public interest.

KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.