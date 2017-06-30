KPMG has questions to answer in Gupta Leaks papers on R30m of dodgy wedding payments

KPMG spokesman Nqubeko Sibiya said he may respond to e-mailed questions but had no immediate comment.

Zuma’s spokesman, Bongani Ngqulunga, did not respond to calls to his mobile phone.

Gupta family spokesman Gary Naidoo did not respond to an answerphone message.

The money for the country’s most high-profile wedding of recent years went from the Free State government, via an agricultural project, to bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates and back to Gupta business accounts in SA, amaBhungane said.

The wedding was held at Sun City near Rustenburg over four days in April and May 2013.

On July 31, the family-controlled Linkway Trading sent another Gupta-controlled company, called Accurate Investments, in the UAE an invoice for R30m, itemising everything from chocolate truffles to fireworks, according to a copy of the invoice.

Account transfers

Over the next six weeks, a series of transfers from one Gupta-controlled company to the next took place. The Guptas’ Estina farming project in the Free State, which had obtained the funds from the provincial government, transferred $5m to UAE bank accounts held by two separate Gupta-controlled companies. Both of them transferred about $3.4m to Accurate, which in turn paid Linkway.

The transactions are based on a spreadsheet of payments posted by amaBhungane.

Calls to the Free State agricultural department’s media office did not connect.

A KPMG audit of Linkway posted by amaBhungane and e-mails between KPMG and Linkway executives show that the auditors were aware of the payments and did not raise any concerns.

The leaked e-mails also show that Kgosana — who left in 2015 — was one of the wedding guests.

"All this money laundering that has surfaced did not go through the books that KPMG audited," said Kgosana, who takes over as chairman of financial services firm Alexander Forbes on August. 31. "There was no way that KPMG could’ve seen the transactions. Hindsight is a wonderful thing."

Bloomberg